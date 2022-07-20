Everton at Minnesota United: match preview, kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Match Preview

Everton continue their pre-season preparations in the United States with a second friendly game tonight, this time taking on MLS side Minnesota United in Minneapolis.

The Blues lost their first game against Arsenal, but should look a lot more cohesive tonight. Manager Frank Lampard has continued to put the squad through their paces as they look to build their fitness, but has been unable to add to his roster with defender James Tarkowski the only new signing.

The hosts tonight are managed by former Blue Adrian Heath and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference of the MLS, well-placed for a playoff berth. The Loons were eliminated by eventual runners-up Portland Timbers in the first round of the last post-season.

From Fazakerley to Mahtomedi... these messages took a few takes!



See you soon, @MNUFC! @EvertonInUSA pic.twitter.com/6yPBExtWWq — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2022

Team News

Andre Gomes and Nathan Broadhead have not been seen in the training videos and pictures released by the club, while goalkeeper Asmir Begovic continues to recover from an ankle sprain that has him wearing a protective boot.

Lampard will likely make some changes to the XI that started on Saturday, and once again could change the entire lineup for the second half to ensure everyone gets adequate playing time. The fans will be eager to see some improvement as far as ball possession and movement today, and it will be interesting to see if the manager starts off with a 3-4-3/5-4-1 again.

For the Loons who are midway through their season, the injury list is a tad but longer - K. Arriaga - Ankle, H. Dotson - Knee (out for the season), R. Metanire - Thigh, T. Oluwaseyi - Thigh, W. Trapp - Thigh & P. Weah - Knee.

Match Details

Competition: Summer 2022 pre-season friendly #2

Date and start time: Wednesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m ET / 1:00 a.m. BST* (Thursday)

Stadium: Allianz Field, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Capacity: 19,400

Weather: 86°F/30°C, clear, 20% chance of precipitation, 18 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; N/A - United Kingdom

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: evertontv

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Minnesota United

Last Meeting

The two teams have never played each other - the Loons are coming off a 2-0 win over bottom-side D.C. United where former Blue Wayne Rooney has just taken over, while the Blues slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal over the weekend.