Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gilmour loan, Romano updates on Gibbs-White and Cornet

It’s Everton matchday! The Toffees are back in action for the second and last game of their United States pre-season tour as they take on Minnesota United of the MLS tonight.

Everton’s new away kit has dropped and it’s resplendent in its pink beauty! The Blues have gone back to the pink away kit for the first time in over a decade. [RBM]

There’s so many transfer rumours going about, here’s a quick round-up of where things stand with a number of different players the Blues are being linked with. [RBM]

A number of youngsters are grabbing their chance to impress Frank Lampard - here’s how they did in the first friendly over the weekend. [RBM]

“Doner kebab, chips, garlic sauce.. get it in ya!” Jordan Pickford answers a mixed bag of questions.

PSG have contacted Everton and Leeds regarding their left back Layvin Kurzawa - unless he’s coming in on a loan I don’t see why we’d be interested. [Media Foot]

Transfer guru and ITK extraordinaire Fabrizio Romano has been talking about Everton and what he’s heard about different players the Blues are linked with. [Wondergoal Podcast]

“One of the players they are keeping an eye on, for example, is (Maxwell) Cornet. This is a winger who is really appreciated.”

“Lampard is a big fan of (Morgan) Gibbs-White from Wolves. The first proposal was turned down, but Everton is still keen on signing him and I expect them to try and try again till the end of the market.”

Frank Lampard and some of his coaching staff got a private tour of the White House before they left Washington DC for Minneapolis. [EFC]

The manager has a message for the fans - [Echo]

“It would be to say thank you for the support at the back end of last season, because they [the fans] got us over the line, they were a huge help, no doubt, and it was something I had never felt before and the players hadn’t. “Hopefully there is an understanding we don’t expect that this year. We know we will get huge support because that is what the fans bring to this club. But the onus is on us to get them excited and play a brand of football they are proud of, and they enjoy watching. That is what I am working on. I’m not saying we will get to it overnight. We have to understand where we were, and where we want to get to… I will be doing everything to try and deliver that.”

