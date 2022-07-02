Tarkowski Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender James Tarkowski early on July 1st with his previous contract at Burnley ending yesterday. The centrehalf is the first Blues signing of the summer transfer window. The player has joined from the Clarets as a free agent after having spent six years with them, and will be wearing the #2 shirt for the Toffees. The 29-year-old has previously worn #5 at Burnley, and #26 at both the Clarets and Brentford before that.

Despite wearing an unconventional number for a centrehalf, Tarkowski will give Frank Lampard some experience in the defence along with some veteran savvy and leadership in a backline that has often looked lost and error-prone. With the Blues having beefed up both fullback positions in January, it will be interesting to see if Director of Football Kevin Thelwell brings in any other defensive reinforcements this summer.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window with Lampard looking to strengthen the defensive midfield and also add some attacking firepower especially with the departure of Richarlison.

The #2 shirt at Everton has had a long and colorful history. Before him, it was most recently worn by Jonjoe Kenny who left the club this summer after the expiry of his current contract. As a number between 1-11, it’s always had a presence since the founding of the club, but just during the Premier League era some of the more well-known names to have worn the shirt include Mason Holgate (18/19 - 19/20), Morgan Schneiderlin (16/17 - 17/18), Tony Hibbert (07/08 - 15/16), Alessandro Pistone (02/03), Steve Watson (00/01 - 04/05), Alec Cleland (98/99 - 99/00), Earl Barrett (95/96 - 97/98), Matt Jackson (91/92 - 94/95), Martin Keown (89/90 - 90/91), John Ebbrell (89/90 - 91/92), Neil McDonald (88/89 - 90/91), Ian Snodin (88/89 - 89/90), Pat van den Hauwe (84/85 & 87/88) and Derek Mountfield (86/87).

