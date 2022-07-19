Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: new away shirt, Women sign striker, Pepe, Todibo, Tanganga & Gilmour latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women have signed Netherlands international striker Katja Snoeijs on a free transfer, with the forward signing a two-year deal. [EFC]

The new away kit is supposed to be released today, though it looked like there were some leaked images all over the internet of the pink shirts. [RBM]

Winger Nicolas Pepe appears to have no future at Arsenal, and three English teams — Everton, West Ham and Leicester City — are all rivaling Sevilla for his signature. [Fichajes]

Central defender Jean-Clauir Todibo has been linked with the Toffees before too, but now the Nice defender is being chased by Everton and Manchester United. [Goal France]

Watch the Everton players during practice in Washington DC.

The Toffees continue to get linked with Spurs central defender Japhet Tanganga, with AC Milan, Valencia and Brentford all competing with the Blues. [Goodison News]

Midfielder Billy Gimour is likely to go out on loan or possibly even an outright purchase. [Football Scotland]

Here are Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon fulfilling their media obligations while on the preseason tour.

