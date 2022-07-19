Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Everton are in the last year of a three-year contract with Danish sportswear firm hummel. The last two years of kits were mostly well-received as was the new home kit release at the beginning of the month, and now with gambling firm Stake as the new shirt sponsor coming onboard, today we got a look at what the new away kits for the upcoming 2022-23 season will look like.

Yesterday both the club and the kitmaker teased the primary pink colour in the graphics which looked like it would form the background for the new away jersey.

They say tomorrow's gonna be the hottest day on record... pic.twitter.com/OlNRVtkB2g — hummel (@hummel1923) July 18, 2022

Well here it is Blues.

Follow Everton away.



Introducing our 2022/23 @hummel1923 away kit... — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2022

The design inspiration for the new away kit has come from around the world, with a number of Evertonians involved in the process.

Everton’s new 2022/23 away kit again pays tribute to the iconic Prince Rupert’s Tower – with a modern twist.

The away shirt, in an eye-catching rosebloom pink, features a distinctive, patriot blue pattern inspired by the angled roof of the tower in the Club crest - and amplified into a cool geometric print for 2022. The away shirt is complemented by a tonal Club crest and a round, patriot blue neckline, with pink trim and block sleeves.

The kit will be worn for the first time when the Everton First Team feature in their second pre-season friendly in the US, against Adrian Heath’s Minnesota United on Wednesday 20 July (kick-off 7pm CT, 1am BST). It will also be available for supporters in the US to purchase.

hummel have done some good work with the goalkeeper kit too, with the pink threads on the mainly black shirt having a striking visual impact.

The goalkeeper kit is only available in short sleeves.

Richard Kenyon, Director of Communications, Revenue and International Growth at Everton, said:

“We’re really pleased with the design of this away kit, which blends some of our traditional club colours with a vivid modern graphic of the tower taken from our Club crest. “This is another strong kit developed by hummel and we hope it gets the same kind of positive response from our supporters as the home kit did when it was launched a few weeks ago.”

Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of hummel, added:

“Being bold and playful is part of our DNA, and similarly to us, Everton is a club that likes to do things differently and always with a big load of character. “That’s also why we’re delighted to have worked closely together with the club to create a strip that we believe will go down in history as one of the boldest away kits of all time. “As a fan, you always look forward to the reveal of a new kit, and we hope this one will be well-received by all Evertonians worldwide.”

The kit is available to buy NOW from evertondirect.com and in store at Everton One and Two. The new home kit with the Prince Rupert’s Tower imagery is shown below.

You can also order the new men’s home kit, the women’s kit as well along with new goalie kit at the Fanatics Everton online store here.*

Unlike in previous years when at least one of the three kits for the next year was released before the end of the season, Everton’s tenuous battle for survival meant there was no unveiling of any kits until the club had secured Premier League status for 2022-23. Previous year’s kits can still be ordered at the Kitbag online store here.*

*- Royal Blue Mersey will receive a portion of any sales made through this link