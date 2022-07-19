Everton Transfer Rumour Roundup: Cornet, Onana, Gibbs-White, Vrancx, Gallagher and more

We had expected a raft of new signings to come in at Everton once Richarlison was sold at the end of June to fit into the last fiscal year, but that has yet to happen. The domino effect hasn’t quite taken place for the Blues even though their Premier league rivals continue to add players left, right and centre.

The first four names on this list are all players that the Blues have been linked with but have all signed with clubs that are in continental competition next season.

Christian Eriksen

The Dane playmaker was always going to be a lofty get for the Blues, and his remarkable return at Brentford following a brush with death on the pitch with Denmark meant a number of top sides were queuing up for his signature. In the end he landed up at Manchester United, where quite how the new manager Erik ten Hag will fit him into the same squad with Bruno Fernandes remains to be seen.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Everton had desperately hoped to lure away the Ukrainian to join his international teammate Vitaliy Mykolenko at the Toffees where he would be able to play in the midfield role he craves. However he’s chosen to join Arsenal instead for a reported £30 million, becoming the Gunners’ fifth signing of the summer as they prepare for life in the Europa League. The wages there will certainly be better than anything the Toffees can offer right now. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier today the Toffees were the other side in for him.

Jesse Lingard

Despite offers from Everton, Newcastle and a host of MLS and Middle Eastern clubs, it looks like Lingard has chosen to return to West Ham where a loan spell had kickstarted a faltering career with the Red Devils.

It’s no irony that Everton’s and West Ham’s names are coming up for the same strata of players as former Toffee David Moyes loads up his squad for a European campaign.

Armando Broja

Another player the Blues were linked with for some time, but Moyes looks to have secured. Chelsea simply do not have the room for the forward in their squad and Everton’s precarious fiscal position means they cannot compete in a bidding war with even the Hammers. It looks like the official bid that got the business done for the Hammers was about £30m.

Maxwel Cornet

Everton are said to still be in the lead for the versatile forward’s signature with the Blues willing to pay his £18m release clause. However the stumbling block here has been the mode of payment, with the Toffees looking to structure the deal so that they can pay less upfront and more of the amount due later. A loan was discussed but the bid rejected by the Clarets as they look to rebuild under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Amadou Onana

The Blues are just one of a host of clubs that are keenly watching the 20-year-old midfielder who impressed at Lille in his first season after joining from Hamburg. Once again though it is former boss Moyes standing in the way as West Ham are said to be in the lead for his signature. The defensive midfielder would certainly be a key get for Frank Lampard if the Blues can make it happen as that is a big area of need for the Blues.

Aster Vrancx

The 19-year-old midfielder impressed in his first season at Wolfsburg last year, and the Blues have been watching him even before he made that move from Mechelen in Belgium. The Blues are going to have spend some money to replace Richarlison’s goals, and their midfielder upgrades are likely to depend on how much money is left after that forward signing and if they can jettison any other bloated wages from the current roster.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Everton are said to be very interested in the Wolves midfielder whose technical ability in the attacking third is a quality Lampard will be desperately seeking. New Everton Director of Football Kevin Thelwell and Academy Director Gareth Prosser are big fans of the player having signed him for Wolves during their time there.

As of right now the Toffees haven’t tabled an official bid for Gibbs-White, and they will be trying to nab him for about or under £20m even though rumours have his pricetag set at north of £30m.

Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea midfielder turned a lot of heads last season with his showings for Crystal Palace. The Stamford Bridge side are evaluating all their young stars this summer before deciding to let any of them leave permanently (with buy-back or sell-on clauses) or just on a season-long loan.

Lampard has been on record saying he is an admirer and the Toffees will be desperately trying to grab him on loan if they can.

Emmanuel Dennis

The Watford forward seemed like a ready-made replacement for the now-departed Richarlison, but media sources seem to indicate the Blues have cooled in their interest for him despite the Hornets leaving him off the traveling party that has gone to the US for their pre-season tour.

The Blues might still come back for him should the move for Cornet fall through.