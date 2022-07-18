New Everton away kit pictures leaked?

Everton are due to release their new 2022-23 season away kit soon, but it appears the internet has already got a screen-grab of what the new shirt looks like.

The Toffees are in the last year of a three-year contract with Danish sportswear firm hummel. The last two years of kits were mostly well-received, and now have gambling firm Stake as the new shirt sponsor coming onboard. The new home kit was released on July 1st.

hummel teased the new kit earlier today with the pink hue prominent in the graphics, likely indicating a return to a pink-based shirt for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

They say tomorrow's gonna be the hottest day on record... pic.twitter.com/OlNRVtkB2g — hummel (@hummel1923) July 18, 2022

Nowadays most prominent kit leaks find their way onto the internet on the website Footy Headlines and once again it looks like there’s a leak of Everton’s new away kit as well.

A closer look shows the same reduced hummel chevrons that we saw on the home shirt, but continued usage of the geometric patterns. The home kit used Prince Rupert’s Tower as a background motif while this has more of a DNA look.

The away goalie kit is also a beauty, continuing the black and pink usage but reversed.

Beauty of a GK top pic.twitter.com/YAsyAruM03 — Benj (@Benjwinst) July 18, 2022

What do you think Blues?