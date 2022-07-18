Monday’s Toffee Bites: Cornet revised bid, Broja update, Gibbs-White & Vrancx speak

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton did not fare so well in their first pre-season tour game, losing 2-0 to Arsenal on Saturday night. Here’s the recap, highlights and three thoughts from the game. [RBM]

Here’s Alex Iwobi’s comments after the game.

Young defender Jarrad Branthwaite’s loan to PSV Eindhoven was confirmed yesterday too. [RBM]

Everton’s first team coach Chris Jones gives us a look at the strength and conditioning work the players are going through on their pre-season tour. [Echo]

Looks like West Ham are very close to securing Everton target Armando Broja who is returning to England from Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Details of the official bid submitted by West Ham for Broja: £30m total fee. Waiting for Chelsea answer, then buy back/future sale percentage will be discussed. ⚒️ #WHUFC



Chelsea decision expected soon with Thomas Tuchel also involved.

Everton are rumoured to be preparing a new bid for Maxwel Cornet after their loan attempt was rebuffed by Burnley. The Blues are having to use structured deals with deferred payments to ensure they can have enough money for all their different targets this summer. [Daily Mail]

The Toffees are continuing to pursue midfielder Aster Vrancx, who has been speaking to the media about the Premier League interest in him. [Walfoot]

Another player the Blues are chasing, Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, has been speaking as well about his goals for the upcoming season. [Wolves TV]

“Marcel spoke to me about the club and its history. Now that I am here, everything is falling into place. I think this is the perfect move for me.

“PSV made it clear they wanted me here. It’s a great opportunity for me to play in a top league and in Europe. It is exciting to show my skills and help the team.” - Jarrad Branthwaite on his loan move to Netherlands. [PSV]

Latest footage from the Bramley-Moore stadium construction.

