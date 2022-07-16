Everton vs Arsenal: starting lineups, match preview, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

It was just over eight weeks ago Everton secured their Premier League future with that epic comeback win over Crystal Palace and today they’re back in action. The Blues start their pre-season friendly schedule today with a game against Arsenal, who were ironically the last team they played against as they closed out a frustrating 2021-22 season.

The game is being played in Baltimore in the United States where both clubs have based part of their pre-season training camps at. Everton have been based in nearby Washington DC for the best part of the week as manager Frank Lampard has put the players through their paces getting their fitness up.

Speaking to local paper Baltimore Sun, manager Frank Lampard insisted this would be a competitive game for his side -

“We do want to beat them, and these kind of games get a lot of attention back home. Our fans are waiting to see how we’re preparing for the season, people react to these games for us, so it’s important just for the outside that we try and perform as well as we can.”

Team News

The Toffees only have the one signing made so far this summer with James Tarkowski joining as a free agent. The club are said to be getting closer to signing Maxwel Cornet and Morgan Gibbs-White, but they will likely link up with the squad after they return to England.

Andros Townsend is in the traveling party but is still recovering from his knee ligament surgery while Seamus Coleman and Allan are also expected to miss this game.

Arsenal have gone to the US with a 33-man squad and Mikel Arteta has all four of his summer signings available to him in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner, with the former Manchester City striker making an immediate impression for the Gunners in a 5-3 win over 2. Bundesliga side FC Nuremberg.

Match Details

Competition: Summer 2022 pre-season friendly #1

Date and start time: Saturday, July 16th at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m ET / 12:00 a.m. BST* (Sunday)

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Capacity: 71,008

Weather: 81°F/27°C, isolated thunderstorms, 34% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; N/A - United Kingdom

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: evertontv, Arsenal.com, Watch Stadium

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Lineups

Everton

TEAM NEWS!



Here's how we line up against @Arsenal at the @Ravens stadium in Baltimore in our first pre-season friendly.



COYB! pic.twitter.com/ICLkjLkdLW — Everton (@Everton) July 16, 2022

Arsenal

Team news from Baltimore...



Matt Turner in goal

Saliba in at the back

Gabby makes his first start



COYG! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2022

Last Meeting

The Blues traveled to Arsenal just two months ago and were handed a 5-1 hiding, though in all fairness the Toffees were hardly playing for their lives having saved themselves from relegation in an emotional affair just days previously. Everton had won 2-1 at Goodison in the return feature, with Demarai Gray’s sensational late strike securing three much-needed points.