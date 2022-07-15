Everton players watch Nationals-Braves baseball game, tape live episode of Men in Blazers show

Former Everton player Leon Osman threw the ceremonial first pitch as Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals hosted reigning World Series champions Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Everton take on Premier League rivals Arsenal in Baltimore, close to the US capital, on Saturday night, and a party that also included First-Team players Asmir Begovic, Tom Davies, Dele, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and James Tarkowski was welcomed by the Nationals – winners of the 2019 World Series.

Osman, who scored 58 goals in 433 appearances for Everton, took the mound in front of spectators at Washington’s Nationals Park and threw an impressive ball to mark the opening of the contest.

“What an honour and what an opportunity to represent Everton in that way. Throwing a first pitch is a brilliant thing to have done, and I’m glad I didn’t let the Club down. The feedback has been positive, so I’m quite happy. He (the catcher, Nationals’ Erick Fedde) didn’t have to move so that’s good, but, as usual, I need to work on my pace! “It’s always fantastic to be out in the States, meeting Evertonians and hearing how much they’re looking forward to Saturday’s game, but also enjoying opportunities like this to visit other sporting organisations and see what their game day looks like.”

At the same time, manager Frank Lampard and a number of other players including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Jordan Pickford as well as former goalkeeper Tim Howard were at a live recording of the Men in Blazers show across town at the Howard Theater, with diehard Blue Rog Bennett hosting the event.

Everton take on Arsenal FC at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, on Saturday (kick-off 7pm ET/12am Sunday 17 July BST). They then travel to Minneapolis to face MLS side Minnesota United next Wednesday, 20 July (kick-off 7pm CT, 1am Thursday 21 July BST).

