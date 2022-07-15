Friday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite loan, Zinchenko latest, Anjorin & Dzeko linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has sent another open letter to Everton supporters saying the club is not up for sale. [RBM]

Everton Women forward Nicoline Sørensen signs new deal. [EFC]

Congrats to Megan and Jordan Pickford on their wedding a month ago!

Under-21s striker Tom Cannon talks pre-season training and more. [EFC]

Looks like Jarrad Branthwaite will be joining Marcel Brands at PSV Eindhoven on loan.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan.



By @Will_Unwin https://t.co/eQBNlv31eQ — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 14, 2022

Watch some clips from training as Everton prepare for Arsenal tomorrow.

Hear from Michael Keane and James Tarkowski on their time in the U.S. so far.

“I feel like ever since the new manager came in and I came back from the Africa Cup of Nations it was almost like a a new challenge and a new start. When I came into training I felt I was capable. I was hungry to get myself back into the team and the gaffer appreciated that. Luckily he had that faith and belief in me and I was able to do what he wanted me to do and able to help the team get results,” says Alex Iwobi. [Echo]

Looks like Everton are interested in 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin.

I'm told #Everton are considering an offer for #Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin



EFC are pushing for a permanent transfer but CFC would prefer a loan. Anjorin is happy to make the move



Understand this is far more likely if EFC fail with Gibbs-White



https://t.co/NkNfndTOMW pic.twitter.com/fslZB3zCEK — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) July 13, 2022

It seems like Arsenal may be signing rumoured Everton target Oleksandr Zinchenko. [The Athletic]

Would you take 36-year-old Edin Dzeko at Everton?

The Men in Blazers show hosted Everton last night in Washington DC, with Frank Lampard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford, Anthony Gordon and Tim Howard all featuring. Click the link in the tweet below to listen to the whole show.

