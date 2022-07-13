 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gibbs-White latest, Everton train in Washington D.C.

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

Under-18s keeper Dylan Graham signs new deal. [EFC]

Everton confirm upcoming friendly with Dynamo Kiev.

Watch some of the latest clips as the Blues begin their USA tour.

Looks like Everton may be on course to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.

Everton Women release schedule for upcoming season. [EFC]

Everton fans are the most passionate I’ve known, the raw emotion for their team is something I’ve never seen at another club. It is not just the chanting, it is the looks on their faces, how much it genuinely means to them. That is what makes them special and sets them apart from other clubs’ fans. The Evertonians in America are very passionate, too, and we have a big fanbase there. It is nice to go to see them, to feel their support and say thank you for the backing they give us. Arsenal will be a good test, we want tough games, they make you feel better and fitter in the long run. We are looking forward to it and, hopefully, the fans enjoy a good occasion,” says Michael Keane. [EFC]

