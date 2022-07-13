Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gibbs-White latest, Everton train in Washington D.C.

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Under-18s keeper Dylan Graham signs new deal. [EFC]

Everton confirm upcoming friendly with Dynamo Kiev.

| We will host Ukrainian side @dynamokyiven in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park on Friday 29 July, KO 7.45pm.



Proceeds from the fixture will be donated to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine. — Everton (@Everton) July 12, 2022

Watch some of the latest clips as the Blues begin their USA tour.

Looks like Everton may be on course to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.

Everton are growing in confidence of landing Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and are preparing a new bid for the England U21 international. #EFC #wwfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 12, 2022

Everton Women release schedule for upcoming season. [EFC]

“Everton fans are the most passionate I’ve known, the raw emotion for their team is something I’ve never seen at another club. It is not just the chanting, it is the looks on their faces, how much it genuinely means to them. That is what makes them special and sets them apart from other clubs’ fans. The Evertonians in America are very passionate, too, and we have a big fanbase there. It is nice to go to see them, to feel their support and say thank you for the backing they give us. Arsenal will be a good test, we want tough games, they make you feel better and fitter in the long run. We are looking forward to it and, hopefully, the fans enjoy a good occasion,” says Michael Keane. [EFC]

