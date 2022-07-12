Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon squad number update, pitch invasion charges, Gibbs-White offer rejected

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have landed in the United States for their pre-season tour starting with a game against Arsenal on Saturday. Here is the list of 32 players on the plane. [EFC]

Anthony Gordon has made the number switch to the iconic #10 jersey now that Gylfi Sigurdsson is gone.

Everton have had two charges levied against them for the shenanigans that ensued after that crucial win over Crystal Palace to ensure Premier League safety. [Echo]

The Everton Women have returned for their pre-season as well.

For some reason Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Everton have been keenly watching Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Confirmation that Everton are pursuing Chelsea’s Armando Broja, but is it as a backup or as a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin? [Daily Mail]

Apparently Harry Winks is desperate for a move to Everton - sounds more like he’s desperate to get the heck out of North London. [Give Me Sport]

Southampton are also looking him up!

PSV Eindhoven — with Marcel Brands in charge at the Director of Football level - have asked Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite on loan. [ED]

The Toffees are keeping tabs on Conor Gallagher, but apparently Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on what youngsters can make the step up as well. [i news]

