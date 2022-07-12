In From the Cold: 3 Forgotten Everton Players That Might Surprise You in 2022/23

In case you haven’t heard, Everton are financially screwed.

Mr Moshiri probably has a stash of diamonds somewhere on his person that could buy a few players. However, the Premier League’s FFP rules are not just tying our hands, but cutting off our wrists. Richarlison is gone and it wouldn’t surprise me if we sell off another major asset (Dominic Calvert-Lewin, ahem).

But whatever happens, the Blues recruitment department is going to have be extremely creative this summer. Which makes me wonder if three players that were loaned out last year could make an unlikely name for themselves with the first-team this year.

Stranger things have definitely happened at this club...

Niels Nkounkou

There was real excitement about Nkounkou following some eye-catching displays in the EFL Cup in 2020/21. He was then “rewarded” with a start at Newcastle weeks later in one of the worst Everton line-ups of all-time, made up of almost entirely central midfielders. He didn’t particularly impress and didn’t get another look in.

He spent last season on loan at Standard Liege and had a “meh” season, but I think it’s wrong to write-off the 22-year-old French left-back.

Yes, the club spent a good chunk of change on Vitaliy Mykolenko in January and he is well liked by the club’s faithful. But, in truth, the Ukrainian is very much lacking going forward (save the old wonder volley) and if Frank wants to impose an attacking style of football, Nkounkou may be more to his liking.

With no other recognised left-back on our books (unless we’re counting Ben Godfrey), Nkounkou is very likely to stay with the first-team squad this year. And as the club’s only attacking left-back, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get a few chances.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

The elusive Gbamin.

He had a shocking first couple of years at the club and when he finally got fit last season, he certainly didn’t impress in his limited opportunities.

That may have just been ring rust, though. Maybe.

But he did alright on loan at CSKA Moscow in the second half of last season and with a full pre-season behind him, he may yet prove himself to be a useful squad player.

Last chance, lad.

Nathan Broadhead

A 24-year-old youth prospect. Doesn’t quite ring right, does it?

The club raised a few eyebrows by offering Broadhead a two-year extension last summer despite never having gotten any significant minutes with the first-team.

But this lad has bags of ability.

He shone at Sunderland last season, helping them get promoted to League One. The only trouble is that he’s utterly injury plagued.

He’s on the plane to America with the squad, though, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he catches the eye of the coaching staff and is seriously considered as a potential first-team player next season.

Not the fastest, but a very intelligent player, who’s technically gifted and a ruthless finisher. We’ve had far worse in our front line.

Needs to stay fit though.