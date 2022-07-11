Monday’s Toffee Bites: Talented youngster set to leave, Emmanuel Dennis & Broja latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Young keepers Joao Virginia and Harry Tyrer have completed loan moves. Best of luck, lads! [RBM]

Watch the latest clips from Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

Everton have been rumoured with Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, but the club reportedly would not have the funds for the move. [The Athletic]

“We’re all looking forward to going to the States. We went to Orlando last year and it was really good. This time, there will hopefully be just a bit more freedom without the [Covid-19] restrictions in place, where you had to be in your bubbles. It’ll definitely be good to engage with the supporters more. That’s important for us and for them,” says Ben Godfrey. [EFC]

It seems like Everton (sadly) no longer have interest in Emmanuel Dennis. [Football Insider]

Blues youngster Einar Iversen signs new deal with club. [EFC]

Looks like talented Everton youngster Emilio Lawrence will be joining Manchester City.

Scottish top talent Emilio Lawrence (16) will leave Everton this summer. He has played for U23 team last season - Manchester City are now favourites to sign him. #MCFC



Lawrence attracted interest from big six, expected to announce new club soon. pic.twitter.com/2Gg6rJKtYv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Everton Women announce new assistant coach Stephen Neligan. [EFC]

Linked target Armando Broja will reportedly not be joining Chelsea’s preseason tour. [Liverpool World]

“We’ve only been back training for four days now and it’s been really tough, we know we’re going to be pushed in preseason and that’s a good thing. We weren’t good enough last year—we needed to be fitter, sharper, stronger. I think we’re definitely going to be that judging from the first four days where we’ve been back in. At the same time, it’s enjoyable. A lot of football as well as as running—not just running for the sake of it, mixing it up well. I think we’ll be in good shape in a few weeks,” says Michael Keane. [CBS Sports]

Check out some pictures from the Blue Boys in training. [EFC]

