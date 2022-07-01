Richarlison bids emotional farewell to Everton fans

Richarlison’s departure from Everton was confirmed earlier today with the popular Brazilian forward completing his transfer to Tottenham for a reported

The 25-year-old is much loved by Evertonians for the way he played his game. Never giving up on the pitch, Richy — as he is popularly known — gave his all for the shirt and goes with the best wishes of most fans. He had expressed his desire to play in the top levels of European competition to go along with his securing a starting berth in the Brazil national side, but Everton’s constant backroom bumbling meant those aspirations would not be met in the four years he spent in the royal blue.

Soon after his transfer was confirmed by both clubs, the forward took to Instagram and Twitter to thank the Everton fans for their support.

It’s very difficult to say goodbye to a place that has become my home; fans who welcomed me not just as another player but as if I were one of them; and a club that treated me kindly and helped me develop my sense of community and empathy. No words and not all the love I have for this club is enough to thank you. We’ll see you along the way! I love you Evertonians.

