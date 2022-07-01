Friday’s Toffee Bites: New home kit release, Tarkowski announcement, Madueke & Toure linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Nowadays, the word ‘captain’ doesn’t mean as much as it used to. It’s more about wearing the armband and shouting a bit on the pitch. But Seamus, on and off the pitch, Monday to Friday, really is the captain. He’s not worried about upsetting people or making friends. If something needs to be said, he will say it,” says Andros Townsend on captain Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

Everton are reportedly no longer pursuing Harry Winks. [RBM]

Everton Women defender Poppy Pattinson will depart the club this summer. [EFC]

Blues linked with 20-year-old PSV winger Noni Madueke. [90 Min]

Alan Myers keeping the faith in an Emmanuel Dennis transfer!

Wouldn’t surprise me — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 29, 2022

Everton continue to be linked with 22-year-old Dutch defender Owen Wijndal. [90 Min]

U21s keeper Jack Barrett signs new deal. [EFC]

If the Peter Kenyon-led takeover of Everton does take place, then long-time club chairman Bill Kenwright will be shown the door with Kenyon taking his place even as the new owners are promising not to be “throwing money around like confetti”! [The Independent]

Everton are rumoured to have been scouting Reims forward El Bilal Toure, who could cost less than £20m. [90 Min]

Keep your eyes peeled today as we’re expecting the new kit to be revealed, and James Tarkowski to be unveiled as an Everton player as well, likely in the new shirt!

