CONFIRMED: Everton sell Richarlison to Tottenham

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Richarlison from Everton on a five-year-deal for a reported initial £50m rising to £60m with add-ons.

The Brazilian departs after four seasons at Goodison where he scored 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 appearances.

Richarlison has completed a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.



Thank you for your service and commitment, Richy. — Everton (@Everton) July 1, 2022

The former Watford man won over the hearts of Toffees fans with his fearlessly passionate performances and will always have their respect after he stood up to be counted during the final weeks of last season to drag Everton over the line.

There are plenty of highlights from his time in Blue, including his double on debut at Wolves, his bicycle kick in the 4-0 win against Manchester United, the opener in last year’s win at Anfield and the crucial strike leading to his blue pyro-fuelled celebration against Chelsea in April.

He also established himself as Brazil’s number nine during his time at Goodison Park, winning the Copa America and an Olympic gold medal last summer before starting the season at Everton without a break.

Why are Everton selling Richarlison?

Richarlison will leave Everton with the good wishes of most supporters who recognise his desire to progress his career and play in the Champions League. The 25-year-old never bad mouthed the club even when the team was struggling and bonded with supporters on social media.

However, fans are rightly angry with Everton’s hierarchy for getting the club into such a financial mess that they had little choice but to flog the most valuable piece of the family silver.

He is not the first key player to leave and certainly won’t be the last, only a handful of clubs at the top of the tree can avoid being raided for their best talent. What made this so painful was that Everton’s desperate finances meant they were negotiating with a gun to their head.

It is a damning indictment of the club’s leadership.

What makes it worse is the fact he is leaving for Tottenham – and I mean no disrespect to Tottenham.

It wasn’t that long ago that Everton and Spurs were on a similar level, competing to be ‘best of the rest’ and looking to break into the top four. But in the last decade the two sides have sailed off in different directions. Again highlighting just how disastrously the club has been run in that time.

It’s a desperate situation but one we must endure. Everton are paying their penitence for their financial lunacy.

What does selling Richarlison mean for Everton?

There is some good news. The sale provides an instant boost to Everton’s ailing finances and will allow Frank Lampard some wiggle room in the transfer market.

New director of football Kevin Thelwell has already begun to restructure the club’s scouting and training network at Finch Farm, now we will get to see how effective he can be in the transfer market.

If he can wisely invest in 2-3 young players who have potential to grow and improve, Everton may emerge from this stronger. Better players than Richarlison have left before and will again in the future. The club will endure.