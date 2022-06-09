Everton 2021-22 Season Review: Looking back at our predictions

As part of our big season preview every year, the Royal Blue Mersey crew makes our predictions for the upcoming season, as trying to foretell where Everton will end up in the league and in the two cup competitions as well.
For the 2021/22 season, we all looked at -
Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.
With Rafa Benitez taking over in the summer and the minimal activity during the transfer window, optimism for Everton was at the lowest it had been for close to a decade, and the predictions reflected that too.
RBM 2021-22 Season Predictions
|Category
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Brian F
|Brian L
|Calvin
|Geno
|Ian
|Pat
|Pete
|Tom
|Trent
|Category
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Brian F
|Brian L
|Calvin
|Geno
|Ian
|Pat
|Pete
|Tom
|Trent
|PL 1st
|MCI
|MCI
|Chelsea
|City
|City
|City
|City
|City
|City
|City
|Chelsea
|PL 2nd
|MUN
|LIV
|City
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|City
|PL 3rd
|LIV
|CHE
|United
|Chelsea
|United
|Liverpool
|United
|Liverpool
|Liverpool
|United
|Liverpool
|PL 4th
|CHE
|TOT
|Liverpool
|United
|Liverpool
|Leicester
|Chelsea
|United
|United
|Liverpool
|United
|PL 5th
|LEI
|ARS
|Spurs
|Leicester
|Leicester
|United
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Leicester
|Leicester
|PL 6th
|WHU
|MUN
|Villa
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Spurs
|Leicester
|Villa
|Leicester
|Spurs
|Everton
|Everton PL:
|10th
|16th
|11th
|8th
|10th
|10th
|12th
|9th
|8th
|10th
|6th
|PL 18th
|FUL
|BUR
|Brentford
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|Brighton
|Watford
|Burnley
|Palace
|Southampton
|Watford
|PL 19th
|WBA
|WAT
|Norwich
|Norwich
|Brentford
|Watford
|Norwich
|Brighton
|Norwich
|Norwich
|Norwich
|PL 20th
|SHU
|NOR
|Watford
|Brentford
|Norwich
|Brentford
|Brentford
|Brentford
|Brentford
|Watford
|Brentford
|FA Cup Winner:
|MCI
|LIV
|City
|United
|City
|City
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|City
|City
|Everton
|Everton FA Cup:
|QF
|QF
|QF
|Semifinals
|SF
|4th Round
|4th Round
|QF
|5th Round
|4th Round
|Winners
|EFL Cup Winner:
|MCI
|LIV
|Chelsea
|Chelsea
|Leicester
|Leicester
|United
|Villa
|City
|City
|Arsenal
|Everton EFL Cup:
|QF
|3rd Rd
|SF
|Quarters
|4th Round
|QF
|QF
|QF
|QF
|3rd Round
|SF
|PL Golden Boot:
|Kane
|Salah / Son
|Lukaku
|Salah
|Lukaku
|Kane
|Kane
|Lukaku
|Kane
|Kane
|Lukaku
|Everton Golden Boot:
|Calvert-Lewin
|Richarlison
|Gray
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|PL POTY:
|Dias
|de Bruyne
|Mount
|de Bruyne
|de Bruyne
|de Bruyne
|Laporte
|van Dijk
|de Bruyne
|Kane
|Lukaku
|Everton POTY:
|Calvert-Lewin
|Pickford
|Godfrey
|Pickford
|Calvert-Lewin
|Calvert-Lewin
|Godfrey
|Gbamin
|Digne
|Godfrey
|Kean
As the table above shows, we didn’t do so well with our predictions overall, not just those related to Everton. Brian L led the way with five correct picks out of 18 total categories, with Calvin, Geno & Pat all tied with just three right.
12th was the lowest anyone had expected the Toffees to finish, and certainly no one saw a relegation battle for the Blues. After his previous season as leading scorer for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the popular pick for the Blues’ Golden Boot, but his injury-marred season meant Richarlison won the honour. DCL was also expected to be the club’s Player of the Year, but that was won by Jordan Pickford who almost single-handedly saved the Blues from relegation with a number of clutch saves in the last few games of the season.
Loading comments...