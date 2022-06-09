Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison rumoured pricetag, Moshiri apology, Gordon hits back

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Mistakes have been made and for that I want to apologise to all of you. It has not been good enough and we need to do better.

“You have given us incredible support that helped us over the line when we most needed it, and we must repay that support and show that lessons have been learnt. More than any other club in England, Everton is the club of its people, its community and its fans, and always will be.” - Majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri has apologised to Evertonians for the awful season we just endured. [RBM]

Unsubstantiated rumours seem to indicate that Richarlison has presented Everton with a wishlist of three clubs, with Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid and Paris St Germain. Apparently the Blues want about £65million for him. [Daily Express]

Anthony Gordon has faced criticism from media pundits (mostly former Liverpool players, ironically) saying that he is a ‘diver’, but now the youngster has responded to those allegations. [The Independent]

James Tarkowski reportedly underwent his Everton medical yesterday. In case you thought he is the prototypical Burnley defender and has no place in a possession-styled team, you’re in for a surprise.

"Bring me an English CB who goes by JT!"



James Tarkowski played for Sean Dyche so long that he forgot what ball retention was. But he's outstanding on the ball and dangerous in the air, too. Definitely a better defender on the right than the left.#Everton #Toffees #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/ub5oEpokEJ — smarterscout (@smarterscout) June 8, 2022

Nathan Patterson returned from injury as a late substitute for Scotland last night, while Vitalii Mykolenko featured in Ukraine’s win over Ireland - Seamus Coleman missed the game with a minor injury. [EFC]

Here’s an excellent piece on what Everton are doing to cover the financial impact of losing funding from USM Holdings. [The Athletic (paywall)]

“There is nothing wrong with saying you are always evolving and learning. Not just because I am a young coach. You should do it all the time. In a pure coaching sense, I didn’t have the idea of making Everton a high-pressing, possession team in five minutes. It would have been ridiculous of me to think that overnight I could change a style from where we were, to where we want to get to.” - Frank Lampard’s exclusive interview first published in the programme notes for the last home game of the season, that epic comeback against Crystal Palace. [EFC]

