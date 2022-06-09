Everton announce new shirt sponsor

Everton have agreed a multi-year partnership with Stake.com, a leading casino and sports betting platform, with the company becoming the Blues’ new main shirt sponsor. They will replace online car retailer Cazoo with whom the Blues had a two year deal worth around £10 million per season. The announcement of the new sponsor and the subsequent release of the home kit for next season had been put on hold until Premier League survival was secured for the Toffees in the penultimate round of games. The multi-year deal is said to be the highest value shirt sponsor in the Club’s history.

As Everton’s main partner, the Stake.com brand will feature on front of the men’s and women’s playing shirts, as well as appearing on screens and media backdrops at Goodison Park and Finch Farm and across the Club’s digital platforms. As previously done with alcohol and gambling firms, the children’s kits will be blank and not have the sponsor’s name on it.

Established in 2017, Stake.com has quickly grown to become one of the industry’s largest online casinos with millions of users worldwide and offers a huge range of sports betting and casino gaming products. Stake.UK.com is fully licensed by the Gambling Commission.

The partnership with Everton represents further expansion of Stake’s sports partnership portfolio, building on the brand’s recent unveiling as the UFC’s Official Betting Partner in Latin America, Asia and Brazil, which is reaching a global TV audience of nearly one billion households. The organisation also has a huge portfolio of recognisable global ambassadors, with rapper and actor Drake and UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jose Aldo, alongside Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, collectively forming a diverse portfolio of partners.

The club are still looking for a new sleeve sponsor. The Toffees were the only team in the Premier League last season to not have a sleeve sponsor, with Angry Birds the last sponsors they had for that purpose.

It means Everton’s main kit sponsor has gone back to a gambling company since Sportpesa just before Cazoo, despite the club’s reluctantly admitting in the past that in an ideal world they would have a ‘different kind of sponsor’. The canceling of the sponsorship agreement with USM last season after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hit the club hard, to the tune of £20 million per season and so this does not come as a surprise especially if Stake were the highest bidders.

On the new deal, Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said:

“Stake.com is an ambitious organisation with impressive growth plans and we’re all very excited to enter into a partnership with them at this stage in their journey. “My talented colleagues in our new Revenue Team have made excellent progress in recent months and worked tirelessly to secure what is the biggest main partnership deal in the Club’s history - I’d like to congratulate them on this achievement and, on behalf of everyone at the Club, express my gratitude to Stake.com for choosing Everton as a long-term partner. “Finally, I am pleased to say that we have already been working together with Stake.com on some exciting activities and content for our local and international supporters and we look forward to sharing more detail on these plans soon.”

Akhil Sarin, Head of Acquisition for Stake.com, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Everton, a club steeped in tradition and with a passionate and loyal fanbase respected the world over. Everton is a club that perfectly complements our own growth ambitions as we seek to expand our presence globally and strengthen our top-tier sports sponsorship portfolio. It’s a huge honour for everyone at Stake.com to be joining the Everton family and playing our part in supporting the Club in the transition to the new stadium. We look forward to celebrating this most exciting chapter in the Club’s history with Evertonians everywhere.”

Everton will continue to have the same kit manufacturer as the last couple of seasons in hummel. The Danish firm had replaced Umbro at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.