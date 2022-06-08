 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Delph latest, Townsend injury update, Lampard's transfer priority

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

I think the reality of this injury is that getting back out onto the field of play is going to be a long, long time away...hopefully he [Townsend] comes back, whether it’s at the end of the year or the beginning of the new year,” says Andros Townsend’s father, Troy Townsend. [Echo via The Guardian]

Blues linked again with Adama Traore. [Football Insider]

It looks like Fabian Delph is on his way out.

“I’m in good shape physically and I’m ready to continue at the highest level. I have one more year on my contract with Everton but I want to continue competing, I want to continue being important,” says Salomon Rondon. [SportWitness via Bolavip]

Seamus Coleman surprised two young Ukrainians with a call to Vitalii Mykolenko. You love to see it.

Reports suggest that a midfielder is at the top of Frank Lampard’s transfer priorities, with Harry Winks, Conor Gallagher, and Billy Gilmour all linked. [Telegraph]

Jordan Pickford helped England secure a draw against Germany in a 1-1 draw. [EFC]

