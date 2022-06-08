Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Delph latest, Townsend injury update, Lampard's transfer priority

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

“I think the reality of this injury is that getting back out onto the field of play is going to be a long, long time away...hopefully he [Townsend] comes back, whether it’s at the end of the year or the beginning of the new year,” says Andros Townsend’s father, Troy Townsend. [Echo via The Guardian]

Blues linked again with Adama Traore. [Football Insider]

It looks like Fabian Delph is on his way out.

Fabian Delph is now set to leave Everton, at the end of his contract. The midfielder who joined the club in 2019, will see his contract end this month and the former England International is now set to depart the club, with no contract to be offered by Everton — The Bobble (@ElBobble) June 7, 2022

“I’m in good shape physically and I’m ready to continue at the highest level. I have one more year on my contract with Everton but I want to continue competing, I want to continue being important,” says Salomon Rondon. [SportWitness via Bolavip]

Seamus Coleman surprised two young Ukrainians with a call to Vitalii Mykolenko. You love to see it.

We welcomed two Ukrainian children who are living in Ireland, Illia Sydorenko & Mattvii Rybkin, to training today



As a special treat, our skipper Seamus Coleman video-called his Everton teammate Vitaliy Mykolenko to say Hello



Look at their reaction #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/vNZOw1oUxD — FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) June 7, 2022

Reports suggest that a midfielder is at the top of Frank Lampard’s transfer priorities, with Harry Winks, Conor Gallagher, and Billy Gilmour all linked. [Telegraph]

Jordan Pickford helped England secure a draw against Germany in a 1-1 draw. [EFC]

