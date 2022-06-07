Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey interview, Calvert-Lewin bid incoming, defender and striker linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

“I am able to keep a level head and avoid getting carried away with either extreme. I won’t be on the floor after a bad game, or sky-high when it has gone well.

“I love everything about playing for Everton, it is a massive club, a great club, and I felt this was my home from the day I signed.” - Ben Godfrey talking about his approach to games. [EFC]

Looks like Newcastle are preparing a bid for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The question is, what price are Everton willing to let him go at? [Telegraph]

Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, midfielder Donny van de Beek has been promised by new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag that he is a key part of his plans. [The Sport Review]

Brazilian centrehalf Rodrigo Becao is attracting interest from Everton and Tottenham. The 26-year-old is currently at Udinese with two years left on his current deal. [Tutto Udinese]

Speaking of Brazilians, Richarlison came on as a substitute in the international friendly against Japan to win a penalty that was dispatched by Neymar for the winner. [EFC]

Everton are keen on Chelsea striker Armando Broja, especially if Calvert-Lewin leaves the club, and now West Ham are chasing the player as well. [Daily Mail]

Sunderland are said to be keen on making Nathan Broadhead’s loan permanent this summer, but Wigan Athletic are reportedly also interested in the forward. [Football League World]

“He likes young players and wants to develop young players and bring them through. He wants a young squad so I’ll make sure when I go back for pre-season I hit the ground running and give them something to think about.” - Nathan Patterson talking about Frank Lampard and his goals for next season. [The Scotsman]

What To Watch

UEFA Nations League action as England take on Germany and a bunch of other games too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook