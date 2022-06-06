Monday’s Toffee Bites: Tabloids make up Richarlison news, Branthwaite rumours, Bergwijn linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

The RBM team takes a look at which players from the relegated PL sides Everton should pursue this summer. [RBM]

Vitalii Mykolenko and Ukraine will sadly miss out on the World Cup following a 1-0 loss to Wales. Gareth Bale and his side will now join Group B, comprising of the U.S., England, and Iran. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford also collected a loss in England’s 1-0 defeat to Hungary. [EFC]

“Evertonians demand you run around and give a lot of effort. The manager told me that was the first thing I needed to do. I did it – and showed what I could do on the ball. Since then, he said, ‘I’ve shown faith in you and you’ve repaid me, keep it going’,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

Read up on all the latest advancements with Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium. [EFC]

Can’t say I’ve ever heard of Stephy Mavididi, but he’s a 24-year-old forward playing in Ligue 1. He scored eight and assisted three last season.

Stephy Mavididi could leave Montpellier this summer. Many clubs have approached his agents including West Ham, Brighton, Southampton, Everton and OM. #transfers



Deal still at early stages but there are good chances for Mavididi to make his move in the coming weeks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022

“Everton are confident of signing James Tarkowski on a free transfer as Frank Lampard begins overhauling his squad,” says journalist Paul Joyce. [The Times]

Richarlison and Brazilian teammate Vinicius Jr had a laugh during training, but the media loved making more of it than it was, saying all sorts of absurd things about our Richy.

To clarify, Richarilson and Vinicius did not actually fight



Did not think people would actually take those photos seriously, but outlets are trying to make the most of nothing. (Cough cough @brfootball)



pic.twitter.com/OIlt6ZkBnv — Brasil Football (@BrasilEdition) June 5, 2022

Everton rumoured with 24-year-old MLS forward Taty Castellanos. [90 Min]

Blues linked with 24-year-old Spurs forward Steven Bergwijn. [Daily Mail]

Rumours suggest that Jarrad Branthwaite will be going out on loan this season. [Lancs Live via Daily Mail]

What To Watch

Plenty of UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook