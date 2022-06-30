Everton end interest in Tottenham’s Harry Winks

Richarlison’s transfer to Tottenham is all but confirmed after negotiations late on Wednesday night finally led to a result that Everton were satisfied with. Multiple media sources reported that the Blues knocked back a ‘derisory’ offer of £40m for the Brazilian star, and also resisted any attempts to include Anthony Gordon in a deal for Richarlison.

In the end, pressed by the June 30th end of financial year deadline to get their books in order, the Toffees were able to come to an agreement with Spurs at about £50m with a further £10m in add-ons.

From the outset, Everton had been linked with Harry Winks, with media sources unable to clarify whether he was going to be part of the Richarlison deal, or any interest in the midfielder was unrelated and would be handled separately.

Now, i news are reporting that the Blues have cooled in their interest for Winks and will be moving their attentions to Christian Eriksen and Conor Gallagher among other midfield targets. The article states that the Toffees have decided not to pursue the 26-year-old Spurs player after manager Frank Lampard did ‘extensive due diligence’ on him.

The fit for Winks had always seemed suspect with the Blues desperately needing a central defensive midfielder that can shield the defence while the Spurs player has been at his best — like most other Everton’s midfielders — when paired with a more defensive-minded, tackling player.

With the Richarlison money now added to the transfer kitty, we can expect a lot more action in the market for the Blues, starting with James Tarkowski’s unveiling likely tomorrow.