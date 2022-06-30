Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Takeover latest, Richarlison sold, Zinchenko, Lewis-Potter & Colwill updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

19-year-old Wales youth international Liam Higgins has signed his first professional contract with the club. [EFC]

The Peter Kenyon-led consortium looking to purchase Everton is moving ever closer to a deal, with the Blues’ United States tour set as the date for completion. [RBM]

It’s also looking like Everton’s proposed new owners are looking to complete the purchase fully with equity and no leveraged buyout like Burnley saw last season. [Echo]

The Kaminski family is part of the consortium, and there are concerns about some red flags raised regarding their Talon Real Estate business. [Times (paywall)]

Guess that’s that then, Richarlison will be heading to Tottenham just in time for Everton to bank the money in the 21-22 account (financial year closes today)

Richarlison scheduled to undergo medical today after Tottenham struck agreement in principle with Everton overnight to sign 25yo. Fee ~£50m + £10m add-ons but talks continue today to establish final price. Personal terms agreed @TheAthleticUK #THFC #EFC https://t.co/C9ocoYPeAc — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2022

Everton are looking to give Jordan Pickford a contract extension that should keep him here for many more years. [RBM]

Chelsea have entered the race for Oleksandr Zinchenko, a player Everton are rumoured to be watching. [Daily Mail]

Toffees target Keane Lewis-Potter has a number of suitors, but it looks like he could be heading to Brentford. [The 72]

Another player the Blues are interested in, young Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, is being chased by Southampton as well. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Everton’s summer schedule is starting to take shape with a pre-season friendly at Blackpool added to the calendar. [RBM]

