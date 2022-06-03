Friday’s Toffee Bites: Tarkowski & Kenny contract offers, Lingard & Kim Min-jae rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Looks like Everton are serious about James Tarkowski and have offered him a three-year contract, at about £80-90,000 per week. Hopefully Frank Lampard gets his man sooner rather than later.

Everton have now offered James Tarkowski a formal contract offer and are awaiting his decision, upon his return from his family holiday. Frank Lampard is keen to bring Tarkowski in, as his first summer signing and it is now up to the former Burnley defender — The Bobble (@ElBobble) June 2, 2022

It looks like we’ll also be waiting on a decision from Jonjoe Kenny who’s also being offered a new three-year contract, likely at about the same low wages he’s already on. [The Times]

For what seems to be the third summer in a row, Everton are being linked with Jesse Lingard. [Mirror]

Richarlison scored a rather fortunate goal for Brazil in their 5-1 win against South Korea (goal at 1:22).

Everton and Spurs are both linked with centreback Kim Min-jae. The 25-year-old is reportedly flying to England to complete a move. [Express via Sabah]

Evertonians and the Reds unite to help fight the food shortage crisis in Liverpool.

Everton Women midfielder Izzy Christiansen talks about a frustrating year and how the team can improve heading into next season. [EFC]

Richarlison has been doing bits for Brazil!

14 - Richarlison has scored 14 goals for Brazil; the joint-most of any player since his first game with the Seleção (September 2018), alongside Neymar. Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/iJXpXHLLoi — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 2, 2022

“There is still no close or advanced negotiation for either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison, it will take time to understand their future. As things stand, Richarlison has serious possibilities to leave the club: the Brazilian is open to a new solution in the event of offers while having maximum respect for Everton, he would like to stay in the Premier League and changed agents in April precisely in view of a possible transfer already this summer. I think his future may be linked to the choice of Gabriel Jesus, a sort of “domino” of Brazilian strikers in the coming weeks,” says Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. [Caught Offside]

For some reason, Everton are linked with 31-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojević.

There is no chance @CPFC Luka Milivojevic return to @olympiacosfc this summer. Most likely, he will leave #CPFC, but there are several teams that are interested in him. @FulhamFC and @Everton are among them. #FFC #EFC — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) June 2, 2022

Ahead of Everton’s trip to the States this summer, check out some memorable goals from American Blues.

