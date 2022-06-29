Everton takeover bid by Peter Kenyon-led consortium

All the stories in one place as Everton look set to be bought in the summer of 2022.

Soon after the end of a miserable 2021-22 Premier League season when the Toffees flirted with relegation for most of the second half of the campaign, majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri sent out a statement apologizing to the fans for the poor performances while reiterating his commitment to the club and to completion of the new stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock before the commencement of the 2023-24 season.

Days after that news broke that Peter Kenyon — who has been in various administrative posts at a number of top English clubs — was fronting a consortium of United States-based businessmen looking to purchase the club. The group were said to have already signed heads of terms and also an exclusivity agreement with the Board that gave them priority to negotiate as there were reportedly three other groups also in the reckoning to buy Everton.

There has been no official statement from the club either denying that talks were indeed taking place even as reports came out of the consortium’s members traveling to Merseyside and touring the club-owned facilities, nor has there been a confirmation that indeed Moshiri was looking to sell.