Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Bergwjin rumours, Stake backlash, new kit leak

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It looks like Steven Bergwjin is the newest name in the mix as Spurs continue to throw the kitchen sink in hopes of signing Richarlison.

JUST IN: Tottenham have had a bid firmly rejected of £20m+ Steven Bergwijn for Richarlison.



[@JPercyTelegraph and @SamWallaceTel ] pic.twitter.com/4j00TivCld — (@EFCdaily_) June 28, 2022

It seems like Everton have already expressed interest in Bergwjin, and only time will tell if this could be a separate deal altogether. [90 Min]

Here’s Richarlison telling his story in his own words on The Players’ Tribune.

Everton Under-21s defender Elijah Campbell signs new deal. [EFC]

Following some fan disappointment regarding Everton’s new shirt sponsor, thousands of fans are petitioning to urge Everton to back out of the deal. [RTE]

Meanwhile, this leaked image of the new kit is not winning over any fans.

For those traveling to Maryland in a few short weeks to watch the Toffees in pre-season action, Baltimore Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec has the inside scoop of what to expect and places to visit. [Echo]

It looks like Scottish side Rangers are looking to sign Everton youngster Cameron Bell. [Football Insider]

Blues are being linked with 26-year-old Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. [90 Min]

What To Watch

Plenty of MLS action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook