Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Bergwjin rumours, Stake backlash, new kit leak

It looks like Steven Bergwjin is the newest name in the mix as Spurs continue to throw the kitchen sink in hopes of signing Richarlison.
JUST IN: Tottenham have had a bid firmly rejected of £20m+ Steven Bergwijn for Richarlison.— (@EFCdaily_) June 28, 2022
[@JPercyTelegraph and @SamWallaceTel ] pic.twitter.com/4j00TivCld
It seems like Everton have already expressed interest in Bergwjin, and only time will tell if this could be a separate deal altogether. [90 Min]
Here’s Richarlison telling his story in his own words on The Players’ Tribune.
June 27, 2022
Everton Under-21s defender Elijah Campbell signs new deal. [EFC]
Following some fan disappointment regarding Everton’s new shirt sponsor, thousands of fans are petitioning to urge Everton to back out of the deal. [RTE]
Meanwhile, this leaked image of the new kit is not winning over any fans.
Rumored Everton goalkeeper kit— Everton Xtra (@Everton_Xtra) June 28, 2022
July 1st we will see the new kit for 2022/23 season#EFC / #hummels / #Stake / #Transfers pic.twitter.com/XcVR1O5lmb
For those traveling to Maryland in a few short weeks to watch the Toffees in pre-season action, Baltimore Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec has the inside scoop of what to expect and places to visit. [Echo]
It looks like Scottish side Rangers are looking to sign Everton youngster Cameron Bell. [Football Insider]
Blues are being linked with 26-year-old Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. [90 Min]
