Everton seeking to extend Pickford contract

Going into the summer Everton pretty much had three valuable assets that could command a transfer fee that is slightly more substantial than pocket change for most of the top six in England. The versatile Richarlison is by far the most valuable of the trio and the club has the Brazil international valued at about £60 million or more. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his fellow England international Jordan Pickford, valued at about £30 million apiece, are the other two.

With multiple reliable media sources claiming that the sale of Richarlison is all but confirmed, it appears the Blues are shifting their attentions elsewhere as they look to replace the popular forward. However, another area the club are looking at is extending the contract of one of the two remaining valuable assets, the Three Lions starting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The goalie joined the Blues in 2017 on a £30m transfer, and then put pen to paper on a new deal a year after his signing.

The Guardian today are reporting that Everton have started conversations with the 28-year-old to extend his current contract which still has another two years to run. This could be in response to reports that Tottenham have enquired about the availability of Pickford as they seek to rebuild their own side as veteran captain Hugo Lloris nears the end his career.

Pickford played a crucial part in ensuring Everton’s Premier League survival last season with a series of critical saves that — along with Richarlison’s goal contributions — ensured the Blues would still be in the top flight this season. The article goes on to state that the club are expecting no opposition from Pickford’s camp towards the extension and that negotiations should go on smoothly.