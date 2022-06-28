Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison & Gordon updates, Pickford interest, new kit latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Frank came in, he inherited a broken squad. Mentally, we were broken. For some reason, we couldn’t get out of that losing mentality, that losing run - we couldn’t shake it.

“Now we’ve survived, the manager will admit himself it’s the best thing that could have happened to us. He’s seen which players he can trust, which players he can’t, which players are mentally up for the battle. He knows what he needs going into the summer.” - Andros Townsend in a very frank interview about last season and how Frank Lampard can turn things around. [EFC]

Christian Eriksen is yet to make his decision on where he wants to play next season, but here’s why he would be incredible for Everton. [RBM]

Lampard is yet to hear what will come out of his FA charge, but it’s good to see Everton Football Club taking a firm stance in support of their manager. [Echo]

The new Everton kit is coming very soon, isn’t it?! Likely after June 30th when the current contract with shirt sponsor Cazoo ends.

Scheduling all the new shirt tweets for this week like pic.twitter.com/GGaTMhzk0Y — hummel (@hummel1923) June 27, 2022

Under-21s midfielder Mackenze Hunt has signed a one-year extension with the club that will keep him at the Under-23s until next summer. [EFC]

We’ve heard for some time now that Tottenham are watching Richarlison, but yesterday we heard they could be eyeing Anthony Gordon as well. Glad the club made their stance clear though.

My understanding is that Everton have zero interest in entertaining any double bid for Anthony Gordon and Richarlison from any club — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 27, 2022

Spurs have been asking about a number of other Everton players too, including Jordan Pickford. [90 Min]

Everton’s financial year ends on June 30th, so expect a lot of dominos to start falling in the next couple of days with the club needing to sell first before buying.

What To Watch

UEFA and CONCACAF are both having international youth tournaments, while the Copa Libertadores is on as are a number of international women’s friendlies. .

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook