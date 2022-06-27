Monday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite loan rumours, Doucoure contract, Dennis, Gilmour & Gallagher latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Looks like Abdoulaye Doucoure will be staying around a bit longer.

Everton are planning to excerise Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract by a further year, this season. His current contract ends in June 2023, however Everton installed a ‘club option’ for an additional year, when he joined the club from Watford, in 2020 — The Bobble (@ElBobble) June 24, 2022

Twitter 'journos' have been popping up more and more with the transfer window on the horizon, and if this fella is reliable, it looks like Everton are highly considering Emmanuel Dennis.

Talks with Dennis and Sarr will start next week with both players back from holiday and wanting a solution. West Ham are exploring other options away from Sarr, and Everton are in talks with Dennis. Nothing advanced — but a fee of £18m+ add ons could get a deal done — • (@louorns) June 26, 2022

Hear from Everton Women skipper Danielle Turner, who will be leaving Everton this summer after 15 years with the club. [EFC]

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had some great things to say about our Seamus.

Gavin Bazunu on Seamus Coleman and his leadership qualities



Full video coming later this week. @paulnealon90 pic.twitter.com/fg1v4VtXf7 — Irish Football Fan TV (@irishfantv) June 25, 2022

It looks like Jarrad Branthwaite is edging closer to going out on loan this upcoming season, with several Championship sides interested. [Daily Mail]

Watch some of the latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

These two Chelsea midfielders would look really good in Everton's blue.

Everton are interested in Billy Gilmour and Connor Gallagher.



[@Matt_Law_DT ] pic.twitter.com/gmXOFZmwN8 — (@EFCdaily_) June 25, 2022

