Monday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite loan rumours, Doucoure contract, Dennis, Gilmour & Gallagher latest

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton v Watford - Premier League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Looks like Abdoulaye Doucoure will be staying around a bit longer.

Twitter 'journos' have been popping up more and more with the transfer window on the horizon, and if this fella is reliable, it looks like Everton are highly considering Emmanuel Dennis.

Hear from Everton Women skipper Danielle Turner, who will be leaving Everton this summer after 15 years with the club. [EFC]

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had some great things to say about our Seamus.

It looks like Jarrad Branthwaite is edging closer to going out on loan this upcoming season, with several Championship sides interested. [Daily Mail]

Watch some of the latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

These two Chelsea midfielders would look really good in Everton's blue.

