Friday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison latest, Lewis-Potter rumours, and more

Talks have reportedly halted over an Everton move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks. [RBM]

Everton have a new partnership on their hands (ahem) with Christopher Ward watches. Hopefully this deal isn’t as controversial as Stake.

#EFC @ChrisWardLondon



⌚️ We have agreed a multi-year deal with the UK’s leading mechanical watchmaker, Christopher Ward, which sees them become our Official Global Timing Partner. — Everton (@Everton) June 23, 2022

Everton are near the top of the list in this interesting graphic detailing PL teams’ injuries this past season versus their salary.

Chilwell (£4.9m) had the costliest injury of 21-22 #CFC



No team spent more on salaries for sidelined players than #MUFC (£25.7m)



Four of the top 5 injuries were attributed to United: Pogba, Varane, Cavani and Martial



Cumulatively, Pogba cost United in excess of £5m pic.twitter.com/l8nIALSh6v — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) June 22, 2022

Reports suggest that Spurs are close to submitting an official bid for Richarlison. [Sport Witness via Goal Brasil]

Tim Howard talks Frank Lampard and the Blues’ upcoming season ahead of the team’s visit to the States.

Everton remain interested in Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter. [Daily Mail]

