Friday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison latest, Lewis-Potter rumours, and more

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Colorado Rapids v New York City FC Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Talks have reportedly halted over an Everton move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks. [RBM]

Everton have a new partnership on their hands (ahem) with Christopher Ward watches. Hopefully this deal isn’t as controversial as Stake.

Everton are near the top of the list in this interesting graphic detailing PL teams’ injuries this past season versus their salary.

Reports suggest that Spurs are close to submitting an official bid for Richarlison. [Sport Witness via Goal Brasil]

Tim Howard talks Frank Lampard and the Blues’ upcoming season ahead of the team’s visit to the States.

Everton remain interested in Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter. [Daily Mail]

