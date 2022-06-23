Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Kenyon consortium update, Winks latest, Veretout linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“As a winger, you are viewed as a player who can win games every week. It is a position with a lot of responsibility, and I put that pressure on myself. I enjoy it and go out there thinking I am the player who will make the difference.” - Demarai Gray has been talking about how he viewed his first season at Everton. [EFC]

How did Marcel Brands do in his last few months at Everton before he left in December? [RBM]

The Peter Kenyon-led consortium is continuing their talks to buy Everton. The group has met Farhad Moshiri in Monaco, Bill Kenwright in London and were on Merseyside yesterday touring carious Everton facilities. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Frank Lampard and the Everton First-Team squad will be the stars of the show at ‘An Evening with Frank Lampard and Everton Football Club, Presented by Men in Blazers’ to be held at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington DC on Thursday 14 July (7.30pm ET).

#NorthAmericanToffees



Want your chance to see Rog and Dav-o meet Frank in DC before we take on Arsenal next month?



️ For more info on tickets https://t.co/mRaAQjIxLG pic.twitter.com/IkqoBL2bFW — Everton in the USA (@EvertonInUSA) June 22, 2022

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been indulging his other passion this summer, high fashion. The Everton striker has been spotted taking in different shows at the Milan Fashion Week. Check out the gallery below.

Grid View Dominic Calvert-Lewin arrives at the Emporio Armani fashion show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Josef Yarney arrive at the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is seen on the front row at the Versace fashion show Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

A guest, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Marracash are seen on the front row at the Versace fashion show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Donatella Versace Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Multiple sources are now reporting that Everton are in talks with Tottenham for midfielder Harry Winks. No word though on if he will be used as a makeweight in a possible Richarlison transfer.

Everton are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks ✍️ pic.twitter.com/eyMOQcYtkL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 22, 2022

AS Roma have told French midfielder Jordan Veretout he is free to move on, and Everton are among the clubs interested in him. [TuttoMercatoWeb]

“He wants to reach greater heights in his career. Is he crazy to want to take a chance now? No.

“Because he is now a key national team player he faces great competition for his place. He needs to be at a club of the highest standard, and to play on the biggest stages.” - A mysterious source close to Richarlison has been talking to the press. [i news]

