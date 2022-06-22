Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Pulisic & Ziyech rumours, Gomes and Cisse latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“My first couple of years here weren’t the greatest but this [the final weeks of the season] was my best period at Everton. I want to use it as a platform to kick on and make more positive memories with this club. I am youngish and have a lot of time ahead. I want to win something with Everton – and do my best for the Club,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

A new name has entered Everton’s already busy summer of transfer rumours, this time being 26-year-old Olympiacos defender Papa Abou Cisse.

Reports suggest that James Tarkowski should (finally) be announced next week. [Mirror]

Relive every Everton goal from this past season.

It seems like Andre Gomes will depart if/when Everton sign a midfielder, with Harry Winks’ name making the rounds. [Football Insider]

The heartbreak of losing Richarlison to Chelsea would potentially hurt a little less if Christian Pulisic and/or Hakim Ziyech were involved.

BITE YOUR ARM OFF https://t.co/DqTURslSUg — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 20, 2022

