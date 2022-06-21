Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Two more left backs linked, Academy shake-up

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have appointed a new Academy Director with Gareth Prosser taking over, while both Paul Tait and Leighton Baines have received promotions. [RBM]

Newcastle United continue to hold interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Richarlison is back home in Brazil on holiday as suitors continue to swirl for him too. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Everton continue to get linked with left backs, which does make you wonder if there is some fire where there’s all the smoke. Last week it was Nigerian left back Zaidu Sanusi, and now there’s two more.

AZ Alkmaar’s Owen Wijndal is being keenly watched by the Blues even as Ajax Amsterdam are in line to sign the young Dutchman as well, with Napoli and Sevilla also watching him. [Der Telegraaf, via Sport Witness]

Juventus are also shopping their left back Luca Pellegrini around, with Everton considered to be in the mix for him too. [Corriere dello Sport]

Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to be linked with the Toffees — to come in and play in the midfield, mind you — but it looks like his departure is dependent on Manchester City signing Brighton’s Marc Cucurella first. [Fabrizio Romano, via This is Futbol]

Everton scored exactly 56 goals this last season in all competitions, here they all are.

Leeds United are watching Adama Traore while the Toffees were said to be interested in him earlier in the summer. [Football Insider]

More ticket information has been released for Everton’s pre-season tour of the United States, where they play Arsenal and Minnesota United. [EFC]

Everton’s new stadium architect Dan Meis has been talking about his excitement seeing the stadium slowly coming up.

You can’t even imagine how excited I am to be able to stand on the concourse soon! I have been doing this for 30+ years and it will never cease to feel truly magical to see a drawing come to life. Particularly one as passion fueled as this! #bluenami : ) — danmeis (@Meisarch) June 20, 2022

