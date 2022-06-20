Monday’s Toffee Bites: Dennis & Choudhury linked, Zinchenko & Broadhead latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM writer Pete takes a look at how Everton’s loanees fared this season. [RBM]

Everton rumoured to be in for 24-year-old Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. [Daily Mail]

Jonjoe Kenny pens a heartfelt farewell and remembers his time with the club. Best of luck, Jonjoe. [EFC]

Blues linked with 24-year-old Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury. [Mirror]

Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium developments. [EFC]

Here's some sweet drone footage below.

| The latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore Dock!



Steelwork continues to mould the shape of our new stadium, with the structure now beginning to take shape on the south stand. ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/6lU0agKsmH — Everton (@Everton) June 17, 2022

Reports suggest that Frank Lampard is hoping to see Nathan Broadhead in action this preseason before any potential loan or transfer. [The Northern Echo]

According to Fabrizio Romano, it looks like there is still serious Everton interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Manchester City are prepared to let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave as they are targeting Marc Cucurella, with an official bid coming soon - decision was made in May #MCFC



Zinchenko can be sold and Everton have his name in the list as one of the main targets. Other clubs also keen. https://t.co/hcqK7l83ov — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

The transfer guru himself has also stated that the James Tarkowski deal is complete with the announcement coming soon.

No changes on James Tarkowski deal. Medical already completed one week ago, full agreement with Everton on personal terms and agents fee. Official statement pending. #EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

