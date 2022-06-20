 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Dennis & Choudhury linked, Zinchenko & Broadhead latest

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

Everton v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

RBM writer Pete takes a look at how Everton’s loanees fared this season. [RBM]

Everton rumoured to be in for 24-year-old Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. [Daily Mail]

Jonjoe Kenny pens a heartfelt farewell and remembers his time with the club. Best of luck, Jonjoe. [EFC]

Blues linked with 24-year-old Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury. [Mirror]

Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium developments. [EFC]

Here's some sweet drone footage below.

Reports suggest that Frank Lampard is hoping to see Nathan Broadhead in action this preseason before any potential loan or transfer. [The Northern Echo]

According to Fabrizio Romano, it looks like there is still serious Everton interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The transfer guru himself has also stated that the James Tarkowski deal is complete with the announcement coming soon.

