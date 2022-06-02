Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford the leader, Richarlison charged, left back, midfielder & winger linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We really want a good pre-season, we went in in the middle of the season fighting fire, you don’t get to train how you want, implement ideas like you want, it was all about results as soon as possible.

“This [pre-season] will give us a little bit more time to instill the ideas the manager wants and we’ve got to improve in lots of areas.” - Assistant Manager Paul Clement has been speaking about the importance of having a good pre-season and implementing a different style of play this summer. [EFC]

Richarlison has been formally charged by the FA for picking up and throwing a firework that was chucked onto the pitch during Everton’s win against Chelsea. He has a week to respond. [Evening Standard]

This was what he tweeted immediately after the news broke yesterday.

Manchester United midfielder James Garner is being pursued by a number of Premier League teams, including Everton. [The Athletic (paywall)]

The Toffees are one of the sides watching Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon. [TuttoSport]

Everton have been keeping tabs on Renne left back Adrian Truffert, possibly as a back up for Vitalii Mykolenko? [SRO]

Speaking of Mykolenko, he had a solid game as Ukraine dispatched Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier and are just 90 minutes away from going to Qatar later this year. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been linked with a move to Everton this summer, played in the middle and had a stellar game too.

“I was in good form [during the 2021/22 season]. I think my consistency levels over the past 18 months have been quite good and I’m really happy with it. I just want to keep getting better and better.

“I’m 28 now, so I’m one of the more senior players and I’ve got a few caps for my country. You have to be a leader when you are a bit older and you have that experience. I think I am one of them now.” - Jordan Pickford has been talking about his role in the Everton side. [EFC]

Plenty of Nations League action today as well as a couple of friendlies for Brazil and Nigeria with Richarlison and Alex Iwobi expected to star.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

