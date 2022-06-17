Friday’s Toffee Bites: Nunes & Sanusi linked, new Academy Director rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton right back Nathan Patterson tallied an assist in Scotland’s 4-1 win over Armenia the other day (watch the moment at 1:28 below).

Another promising youngster got the job done in international action, as 20-year-old defender Ryan Astley guided Wales Under-21s to a 2-0 win against Gibraltar. [Powys County Times]

After being linked for what seems like almost two years now, Matheus Nunes’ name is back in the mix, with the Blues being heavily tipped to sign the attacking midfielder. [Sport Witness via O Jogo]

Does this rumour about Nigeria international Zaidu Sanusi mean that Everton don’t think Neils Nkounkou is going to work out at left back? The left back has been turning heads across Europe and is not going to come cheap, but is this an area Everton should be looking at this soon after adding Vitalii Mykolenko?

According to Portuguese newspaper, Sport: “Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brighton are all keen on Porto Left Back, Zaidu Sansui. The player is open to a move to England if an offer in the region of £20M is made.” #EFC pic.twitter.com/Mn7mDjhQcO — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) June 16, 2022

Everton are reportedly eyeing Gareth Prosser as their new academy director following David Unsworth’s departure. Prosser formerly worked with Thelwell at Wolves. [The Athletic (paywall)]

