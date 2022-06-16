Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Fixtures release, Mina comments on future, Eriksen & Mbemba latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“It was a difficult, frustrating and very helpless season because sometimes I wanted to show who I am and the talent I have, but I think some injuries were my fault because I always want to give my best and take my level to the top. Sometimes, I need rest and I don’t stop, but I’ve already learned from that.” - Yerry Mina on the injury issues that have plagued his time at Everton and what he can do differently. [AS Colombia, via SportWitness]

The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures are out, and Everton start the season with a home game against Chelsea. Full schedule here. [RBM]

In-depth analysis of Everton’s 2022/23 season schedule, with a month-by-month look at who we’re playing, what it could mean and how the League Cup and FA Cup schedules affect the fixture list. [RBM]

Apparently the James Tarkowski transfer is all done and dusted, with Everton just waiting for his current contract at Burnley to expire at the end of the month before announcing it. [Echo]

Watford will get a part of any large transfer fee that a potential Richarlison transfer would generate - there is a sell-on clause in there that says the Hornets would make 10% of any sum over the £40m Everton paid them for the Brazilian. So if the Blues were to sell Richy for say £60m, Watford would get a tenth of the difference, in this case £2m. There’s no word there on what happens if it’s a player(s) plus cash deal as is being rumoured with Tottenham. [Watford Observer]

Everton want Christian Eriksen, but with his current side Brentford, his former side Tottenham and Manchester United all also in the battle it’s unlikely they can get the free agent this summer. [Daily Mail]

Former Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba is eyeing a return to the Premier League, with Everton one of the sides sounding out the 27-year-old free agent whose contract with Porto is expiring. [A Bola, via SportWitness]

Seamus Coleman chatted with Tom Howard ahead of the Toffees US pre-season tour.

