Everton to begin 2022-23 season with Chelsea clash

Everton will be at home to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Toffees will kick off the new campaign by facing Frank Lampard’s former club on the weekend commencing August 6, with a trip to Aston Villa in their first away game the following weekend.

The home fixture against Chelsea last season saw Richarlison score the only goal to earn the Toffees a crucial win in their fight against relegation.

This year the Premier League will start a week earlier than normal and also finishes a week later, on May 28, in order to accommodate the World Cup to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, and the league’s winter break will coincide with that period.

The first meeting of the season with crosstown rivals Liverpool will take place at Goodison on September 3, with the reverse fixture at Anfield on 11 February.

The last round of fixtures before the World Cup will be played on the weekend of November 12 with Everton away at Bournemouth , and then resume on December 26. The festive period sees Everton at home to Wolves on Boxing Day, while they travel to Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and then home again on January 2 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Back in the top flight this season will be former manager Marco Silva who led his Fulham (home - April 15, away - October 29) side to the Championship ahead of AFC Bournemouth (home - May 28, away - November 12), and they will be joined by Nottingham Forest (home - August 20, away - March 4) who won the playoffs. The Blues last played Forest in the league back in 1998-99.

The season concludes for the Blues with a home game against the Cherries on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The first set of fixture changes for television coverage are likely to be announced in early July, with once again Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime distributing the games between them while the BBC will once again show highlights on Match of the Day. In the US, NBC Sports will continue to carry every Premier League game either on one of their family of channels or else on their Peacock video on demand offering.