Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: London takeover meetings, Kenny pens farewell, Simms latest

The Peter Kenyon-led consortium intent on buying Everton are continuing their talks with meetings ongoing in London. An exclusivity agreement has been signed, but it’s not progressed to the due diligence phase as yet. [Mirror]

It looks like Hearts are planning on bringing Ellis Simms back on a loan deal. [Edinburgh News]

Jonjoe Kenny pens his farewell as he heads to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. Best of luck, Jonjoe.

“On December 31, I met this person (Seamus Coleman) on the first day of training. New Year’s Eve is for all Ukrainians a really great day to celebrate but I was all alone in the hotel. Séamus wrote to me a message, stating: ‘I will always be there for you and if you need some help, just write to me and I will be there’,” says Mykolenko. [Irish Examiner]

Reports suggest that Everton will be looking to bring in five new faces this summer. [Echo]

Yves Bissouma, who has been regularly linked with Everton the last year or so, is on the verge of completing a move to Tottenham. [Sky Sports]

