Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Winks and Moura plus cash for Richarlison, Four bids to buy Everton

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I am hoping to use the knowledge I have and put a structure in place, making sure the building blocks are there to get the team back where it belongs. To achieve that, it’s about setting the standards – making sure we have a squad that is balanced in mindset and skillset.” - Everton Women’s new manager Brian Sorensen gives his first full interview since joining the club.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon is fronting a US-based consortium who are interested in buying Everton from Farhad Moshiri. Here’s what we know so far. [RBM]

Apparently there’s plenty of interest in buying the Toffees, and Moshiri has received four separate bids for the Blues with Kenyon’s group the most advanced in the conversation. [Mirror]

The article that originally revealed the information about the Kenyon-led consortium to buy the Blues also mentioned that Frank Lampard wants five new players this summer, and that Tottenham have also offered Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and cash for Richarlison, who is valued at over £50 million. [The Telegraph]

“I’m not thinking about being tired. Playing for the national team, I can’t be tired. I play for my whole country and I do it to support my country in these hard times.” - Vitalii Mykolenko speaks about what it means to him to play for Ukraine. [Irish Independent]

What To Watch

More UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League action with England hosting Hungary, Germany playing Italy, Ukraine taking on Ireland and the USA against El Salvador. Also among all these pretend-serious games is a real competitive fixture - Costa Rica going up against New Zealand for the last spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook