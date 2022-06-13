Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko & Gordon score, Kenny completes move, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out Everton’s retained and released list. [RBM]

Tim Howard sat down for an insightful chat with Everton’s new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [RBM]

Vitalii Mykolenko scored his first international goal for Ukraine in 3-0 win over Armenia (goal at 9:50).

Anthony Gordon also scored for the England U21s in a big 5-0 win over Kosovo (goal at 0:42).

After turning down a new contract offer at the Toffees, Jonjoe Kenny is set to move back to the Bundesliga, this time with Hertha Berlin. [Sky Sports]

Get to know Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s best friend, Tom Davies. [EFC]

What To Watch

Plenty of UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

