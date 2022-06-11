Everton announce 2021/22 retained and released players lists

With the summer transfer window now open, clubs have submitted their lists of players retained and release to the Premier League. For Everton, there’s no real surprises as the big players who had expiring contracts on June 30th have indeed been let go - Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny. Gylfi Sigurdsson’s name doesn’t show up on the released list, which lends credence to the thought that his contract was canceled when his legal troubles began.
Everton confirmed that Kenny had been offered a new contract as reported last week, but the fullback has rejected it to pursue other opportunities elsewhere. Young defender Lewis Gibson is also on that list, but the player has been offered a new contract after spending last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.
The club also announced that backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has accepted his one-year contract extension and a similar offer has been made to his fellow backup Andy Lonergan upon the expiry of his one-year deal.
Retained Players
Alli, Bamidele Jermaine
Anderson, Joseph William (Offer)
Astley, Ryan
Barrett, Jack Joseph (Offer)
Begovic, Asmir (Extended)
Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul
Broadhead, Nathan Paul
Butterfield, Luke Joseph
Calvert-Lewin, Dominic
Cannon, Thomas Christopher
Coleman, Seamus
Crellin, William Francis
Davies, Thomas
De Andrade, Richarlison
Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne
Dobbin, Lewis Norman
Doucoure, Abdoulaye
Gbamin, Jean-Philippe
Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew
Gordon, Anthony Michael
Gray, Demarai Remelle
Holgate, Mason Anthony
Hunt, MacKenzie James (Offer)
Iversen, Einar Hjellestad (Offer)
Iwobi, Alex
Jagne, Seedy Muhammed Ali
John, Kyle Alex
Kean, Bioty Moise
Keane, Michael Vincent
Kouyate, Mohamed Katia
Leban, Zan Luk
Marques Loureiro, Allan
McAllister, Sean Paul (Offer)
Metcalfe, Jenson
Mills, Stanley
Mina Gonzalez, Yerry Fernando
Mykolenko, Vitalii
Nash, Patrick Terrence (Offer)
Neves Virginia, Joao Manuel
Nkounkou, Niels Patrick
Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke
Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward
Patterson, Nathan Kenneth
Pickford, Jordan Lee
Price, Isaac Jude
Quirk, Sebastian Anthony
Rondon Gimenez, Jose Salomon
Simms, Ellis Reco
Tavares Gomes, Andre Filipe
Townsend, Andros Darryl
Tyrer, Harry Alfred
Warrington, Lewis Wesley
Welch, Reece Belfield
Whitaker, Charlie Jay
Scholars
Barker, Owen William
Cahill, Shae Lou Tim
Campbell, Elijah Xavier (Offer Contract)
Coughlan, Sam Frederick
Djankpata, Halid
Graham, Dylan Paul
Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie
Higgins, Liam Thomas (Offer Contract)
Jones, Edward Michael
Mallon, Mathew John (Offer Contract)
Manafa, Saja
Smikle-James, Troy
Tierney, Jack
Wilson, Charles Robert
Wright, Harry Bernard
For scholars, “Extended” refers to a deal extending to a third year as a scholar. The term “Offer” refers to the scholar being offered a professional contract.
Released Players
Delph, Fabian
Garcia Ferreira, Rafael Isidro
Gibson, Lewis Jack (new contract offered)
Hagan, Harry Paul
Hughes, Rhys Alex
Kenny, Jonjoe (new contract offer declined)
Kristensen, Sebastian
Lonergan, Andrew Michael (new contract offered)
Tosun, Cenk
Loading comments...