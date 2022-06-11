Everton announce 2021/22 retained and released players lists

With the summer transfer window now open, clubs have submitted their lists of players retained and release to the Premier League. For Everton, there’s no real surprises as the big players who had expiring contracts on June 30th have indeed been let go - Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny. Gylfi Sigurdsson’s name doesn’t show up on the released list, which lends credence to the thought that his contract was canceled when his legal troubles began.

Everton confirmed that Kenny had been offered a new contract as reported last week, but the fullback has rejected it to pursue other opportunities elsewhere. Young defender Lewis Gibson is also on that list, but the player has been offered a new contract after spending last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

The club also announced that backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has accepted his one-year contract extension and a similar offer has been made to his fellow backup Andy Lonergan upon the expiry of his one-year deal.

Retained Players

Alli, Bamidele Jermaine

Anderson, Joseph William (Offer)

Astley, Ryan

Barrett, Jack Joseph (Offer)

Begovic, Asmir (Extended)

Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul

Broadhead, Nathan Paul

Butterfield, Luke Joseph

Calvert-Lewin, Dominic

Cannon, Thomas Christopher

Coleman, Seamus

Crellin, William Francis

Davies, Thomas

De Andrade, Richarlison

Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne

Dobbin, Lewis Norman

Doucoure, Abdoulaye

Gbamin, Jean-Philippe

Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew

Gordon, Anthony Michael

Gray, Demarai Remelle

Holgate, Mason Anthony

Hunt, MacKenzie James (Offer)

Iversen, Einar Hjellestad (Offer)

Iwobi, Alex

Jagne, Seedy Muhammed Ali

John, Kyle Alex

Kean, Bioty Moise

Keane, Michael Vincent

Kouyate, Mohamed Katia

Leban, Zan Luk

Marques Loureiro, Allan

McAllister, Sean Paul (Offer)

Metcalfe, Jenson

Mills, Stanley

Mina Gonzalez, Yerry Fernando

Mykolenko, Vitalii

Nash, Patrick Terrence (Offer)

Neves Virginia, Joao Manuel

Nkounkou, Niels Patrick

Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke

Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward

Patterson, Nathan Kenneth

Pickford, Jordan Lee

Price, Isaac Jude

Quirk, Sebastian Anthony

Rondon Gimenez, Jose Salomon

Simms, Ellis Reco

Tavares Gomes, Andre Filipe

Townsend, Andros Darryl

Tyrer, Harry Alfred

Warrington, Lewis Wesley

Welch, Reece Belfield

Whitaker, Charlie Jay

Scholars

Barker, Owen William

Cahill, Shae Lou Tim

Campbell, Elijah Xavier (Offer Contract)

Coughlan, Sam Frederick

Djankpata, Halid

Graham, Dylan Paul

Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie

Higgins, Liam Thomas (Offer Contract)

Jones, Edward Michael

Mallon, Mathew John (Offer Contract)

Manafa, Saja

Smikle-James, Troy

Tierney, Jack

Wilson, Charles Robert

Wright, Harry Bernard

For scholars, “Extended” refers to a deal extending to a third year as a scholar. The term “Offer” refers to the scholar being offered a professional contract.

Released Players

Delph, Fabian

Garcia Ferreira, Rafael Isidro

Gibson, Lewis Jack (new contract offered)

Hagan, Harry Paul

Hughes, Rhys Alex

Kenny, Jonjoe (new contract offer declined)

Kristensen, Sebastian

Lonergan, Andrew Michael (new contract offered)

Tosun, Cenk