Friday’s Toffee Bites: Shirt sponsor announced, Andre Gomes rumours, Mina price tag

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton announce Stake.com as new shirt sponsor. [RBM]

Alex Iwobi scores in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Sierra Leone (goal at 1:39).

Reports suggest that the Blues will be looking to offload Andre Gomes this summer. [Football Insider]

Looks like £13m will be the asking price for Yerry Mina.

Everton has set a sale price of £13m for Yerry Mina. #EFC pic.twitter.com/CWkbXfZXWC — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 9, 2022

Congrats to Ben Godfrey on his baby on the way!

The transfer window opens today, who will Everton be targeting, and who could be leaving?

What To Watch

The U.S. take on Grenada in CONCACAF Nations League play. Plenty of UEFA Nations League action on, too.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook