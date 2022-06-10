When does the 2022 summer transfer window open?

While the new football season will not kick off for a couple more months, the opening of the summer transfer window usually heralds the beginning of the new campaign. With the Premier League transfer window officially opening today, this can be informally considered the start of the new season.

Everton are expected to be active in the market as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen the squad he has while the club will attempt to jettison some old burdensome contracts be it through expiring deals or transfers out of the club. We are yet to hear much from the new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell, but we can expect to learn more about his vision hopefully directly through interviews but also indirectly from the player who we are linked with and who we eventually sign.

June

Friday June 10th - Summer transfer window opens in England [Premier League & Football League] and Scotland

Thursday June 16th - 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released

Thursday June 30th - All expiring contracts end (Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny)

July

Friday July 1st - Players report back to Finch Farm for pre-season training

Friday July 1st - Summer transfer window opens in France, Germany, Italy & Spain

Saturday July 16th - Everton vs Arsenal (Baltimore MD - USA pre-season tour)

Wednesday July 20th - Everton vs Minnesota United (Minneapolis - USA pre-season tour)

Farhad Moshiri mentioned a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park against Dynamo Kyiv, that will likely happen towards the end of the month after the first team returns from the USA, especially since the new season starts earlier than normal because of the midseason break for the 2022 World Cup.

August

Friday August 5th - First game of 2022/23 Premier League season

Wednesday July 31st - Summer transfer window closes in France and Italy

September

Thursday September 1st - Summer transfer window closes in England [Premier League & Football League] Germany, Scotland and Spain)