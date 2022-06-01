Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard fined, Calvert-Lewin rumors, Gallagher latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM writer Kevin takes a look at Everton players out of contract this summer and who the club should hold on to or show the door. [RBM]

RBM writer Garrett lists his top-10 goals from the season. Which one is your favorite? [RBM]

Lampard has been fined for comments made after the 2-0 Merseyside Derby defeat. [EFC]

Nathan Patterson will unfortunately be a miss for Scotland’s massive game against Ukraine today, but Vitalii Mykolenko should feature for the Ukrainians. [Echo]

Nearly a day after Duncan Ferguson was linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers, it looks like David Unsworth is now rumoured with the same managerial position.

Former Everton Academy Director David Unsworth being considered for the vacant managers job at Blackburn Rovers — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) May 30, 2022

Newcastle have become the latest team to be linked with a move for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [Mirror]

“He’s [Lampard] made a massive impact. He’s a top guy, all of his staff are first-class and his CV speaks for itself, as a player. He’s spent a lot of time speaking to me and helping me where he can, and that goes for all of his staff too. There’s not a lot of other people that I’d rather have to get that (advice), to be honest. I’m really fortunate to be working with him,” says defender Ben Godfrey. [York Press]

Looks like Frank Lampard won’t be able to bring in midfielder Conor Gallagher next season,

Understand Conor Gallagher had a meeting with Thomas Tuchel recently and the #CFC head coach assured the midfielder he wouldn’t be a bit-part player next season at Stamford Bridge… https://t.co/RQ93clmZot — Bobby Vincent (@BobbyVincentFL) May 31, 2022

What To Watch

There are three intriguing matches on today. Poland take on Wales in the Nations League opener, Italy face Argentina in the Cup of Champions, and Scotland play Ukraine in a World Cup Qualifier playoff. The Scotland-Ukraine match will be one of significance for Toffees all over, as the winner will face Wales on Sunday to see which team joins Group B in Qatar, as the U.S., England, and Iran all wait in anticipation.

Listen In

Follow Us

