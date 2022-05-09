Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard provides injury update, Brownhill & Kent linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Leicester 2-1. Here’s our instant reaction. [RBM]

Watch the highlights of Everton’s win below. Free replay button at 0:18 if you want to watch Mykolenko’s goal over and over and over again.

Everton’s hero Jordan Pickford talks about the result.

“Moments like Jordan’s saves are huge. Everybody is important but you need those moments when top-level players produce. He is in great form and getting the recognition he rightly deserves. And I’m so happy for Vitalii. He’s playing brilliantly and, with what’s going on in his home country, you can’t even imagine what he’s going through. He has dealt with it incredibly and is playing top-level football and scored an amazing goal,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Read up on all the latest news surrounding Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium. [EFC]

Blues linked with 25-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent. [90 Min]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray play a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Frank Lampard provides fitness updates on Vitalii Mykolenko and Yerry Mina. [EFC]

Everton Women draw Brighton 1-1 in their last game of the season. [EFC]

Everton rumoured to be interested in 26-year-old Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. [90 Min]

Fiorentina take on Roma.

