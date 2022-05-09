5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Massive Win at Leicester

It’s hard to understate just how crucial a victory this was for Frank Lampard’s Everton in their fight to avoid the club’s first relegation since 1951. Both goals came from defenders, the first a sublime volley by Vitaliy Mykolenko for his first Everton goal, and the second by Mason Holgate who cleaned up the rebound from Richarlison’s headed effort. With a game in hand remaining and favorable fixtures upcoming, the Toffees have put themselves in a good position to secure their Premier League safety in the coming weeks.

Finding Form at the Perfect Time

It’s been no secret that the Blues have struggled massively to put together any string of results throughout the season, but they have finally started to put things together during the home stretch. In fact, last month’s victory over Manchester United and draw against Leicester City in consecutive matches marked the first time since October that the Toffees avoided defeat for two games in a row.

Everton have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since September:



◉ 1-0 vs. Chelsea

◉ 2-1 vs. Leicester



And they're out of the relegation zone. pic.twitter.com/dWBDK6Yc5U — Squawka (@Squawka) May 8, 2022

End of the Road Woes

It’s refreshing to include a stat about Everton’s away record which is actually positive. It’s been a long, long time since Everton managed three points away from Goodison Park, and they couldn’t have picked a better time to pull it off.

Everton have won an away game in the Premier League for the first time since against Brighton in August, ending a run of 14 such games without a win (D2 L12). #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) May 8, 2022

Man Mountain

Jordan Pickford delivered yet another superb performance in goal for Everton, this time denying Iheanacho’s near-post effort, a fantastic curling strike from Nampalys Mendy, a distant shot from Harvey Barnes and capping off the performance with an unreal reaction save to deny Barnes again of an equalizer.

Jordan Pickford’s highest PL save tallies this season:



9️⃣

1-1 vs Chelsea

0-2 vs Southampton



7️⃣

0-1 vs Man City

2-1 vs Leicester*



Match-winning contribution. pic.twitter.com/Fv5WvzHhly — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 8, 2022

Coaching Carousel

This stat is simply staggering. Each of Everton’s last three away wins has been under the reign of a different permanent manager. I’m lost for words. For context, the first away win on this list came 364 days ago on May 9th, 2021. The second came in August at the Amex. That means on average, Everton have won an away game once every 121 days since that win at the London Stadium. Let’s hope the Toffees can lower that average by making it two away wins in a row on Wednesday.

Everton’s last 3 Premier League away wins (manager):



1-0 vs West Ham (Carlo Ancelotti)

2-0 vs Brighton (Rafa Benitez)

2-1 vs Leicester (Frank Lampard)



Another HUGE +3 for the Toffees. ‍ pic.twitter.com/Qk1LSZB9AE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 8, 2022

The Required Response

After Everton’s crushing defeat at Turf Moor on April 6th, escaping relegation seemed near impossible for Frank Lampard’s side. However, his men have responded tremendously since conceding that winner to Maxwell Cornet, picking up 10 points out of 15 during one of their worst runs of fixtures across the whole season. Now it’s time for the Blues to finish the job and secure safe passage to the 2022/2023 Premier League season.